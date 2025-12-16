Sargodha division achieves wheat sowing target

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Dec 16 (APP):The Sargodha division has successfully surpassed its wheat sowing target for the current season,reaching 101.30% of the assigned goal.

According to the final report released on Tuesday shows that the division was given a target of 1.721 million acres,but wheat has been sown on 1.743 million acres,a 0.15% increase compared to last year.

The success was attributed to the efforts of Chief Minister(CM)Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the leadership of commissioner Sargodha division,Jahanzeb Awan.

Officials also praised the Agriculture Department’s strategy and the support of local farmers.

District-wise Performance indicates that Sargodha district exceeded its target of 533,000 acres by cultivating 546,843 acres.

whereas,Khushab reached to 281,866 acres,surpassing the target of 276,000 acres,Mianwali achieved 468,183 acres,slightly above the assigned 467,000 acres and Bhakkar recorded 446,414 acres,exceeding the target of 445,000 acres.

Agriculture department officials noted that the success was due to timely support,strong farmer participation and good administrative planning.

The increase in acreage was expected to boost agricultural production and help with food security in the province.