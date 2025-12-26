Sargodha business delegation meets OPF Chairman to strengthen economic ties with overseas Pakistanis

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Dec 26 (APP): A high-level business delegation from Sargodha on Friday recently met with Syed Qamar Raza, Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) at the Overseas Pakistani Foundation (OPF) to explore ways to strengthen economic collaboration between the Pakistani diaspora and domestic industries.

According to a spokesperson, the meeting was held at the OPF office in Islamabad,brought together key figures including Naheed Ejaz, former Mayor of Bracknell, Farah Naz Akbar, MNA, representatives from the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, and the Ministry of National Heritage & Culture.

Prominent members from the Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI), including Sumeera Abu Huraira, President SWCCI and Shamim Aftab, Founder SWCCI Islamabad, were also present.

The primary focus of the meeting was to discuss new avenues for trade, investment, and long-term partnerships by leveraging the expertise and resources of overseas Pakistanis.

A formal proposal was presented by the delegation to organize an International Conference of Overseas Pakistani Businesses in Islamabad, in collaboration with foreign trade representatives.

The conference aims to promote bilateral trade,attract foreign investment and create sustainable business partnerships between local and international entrepreneurs.

In addition,the delegation recommended the organization of a Women Entrepreneurs Congress in partnership with the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Overseas Pakistani Foundation.

This event would bring together female entrepreneurs from both the Pakistani diaspora and within the country.

The focus would be on mentorship,leadership development and capacity building to empower women in business and contribute to inclusive economic growth.

Syed Qamar Raza welcomed the proposals and expressed strong support for initiatives that engage overseas Pakistanis in the national economic development process.

He reaffirmed OPF’s commitment to facilitating investment and supporting collaborative platforms aimed at sustainable economic growth.

The proposed initiatives reflect a growing focus on utilizing the potential of Pakistan’s diaspora while promoting gender equality and entrepreneurship.

The meeting underscores the increasing importance of diaspora-driven initiatives to foster economic development and create opportunities for Pakistan’s future generations of entrepreneurs.