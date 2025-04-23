Sargodha board team secures 2nd position in All Pakistan Inter-boards cross country championship

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Apr 23 (APP):The Sargodha Board’s cross country team on Wednesday secured second position in the All Pakistan Inter-Boards Cross Country Championship, organized under the supervision of the Lahore Board.

According to a press release issued by the Education Board office, on this achievement, Secretary Sargodha Board, Syed Abu Al-Hassan Naqvi, congratulated the team and Director Sports Chaudhary Muhammad Anees Sadiq Gujjar.

He expressed hope that with more dedication and hard work, the Sargodha Board team would win the first position in future events, further uplifting the name of Sargodha.

The Director sports of education board, Muhammad Anees Sadiq Gujjar said that the success would not have been possible without the strong support of the Board Chairman, Commissioner Sargodha and Secretary Syed Abu Al Hassan Naqvi.

He emphasized their continued encouragement towards the promotion of sports.

Prof Roshan Zamir Kalroo and team coach Prof Muhammad Hassan Bhatti were also present at the occasion.