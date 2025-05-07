Sarfraz condemns India’s cowardly attacks on Pakistan

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, May 07 (APP):Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has strongly condemned the cowardly attacks by India on Pakistan, declaring that the Pakistan Army is fully capable of delivering a crushing response to any form of aggression. He vowed befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on Pakistan.

Speaking at a conference titled “Rising Balochistan & Youth Innovations”, organized by the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade, the Chief Minister commended the Pakistan Air Force for successfully downing Indian fighter jets and thwarting their malicious designs. He labeled India as a state with terrorist intentions, alleging its continued support for militant groups operating in Balochistan.

Reaffirming public solidarity with the military, Bugti emphasized that the people of Balochistan stand firmly with the armed forces in defending national sovereignty.

In his address, he also highlighted Balochistan’s rich potential for investment, describing the province as a land of opportunities, particularly attractive to both domestic and international investors due to its vast natural resources.

Touching on the evolving media landscape, Bugti acknowledged the growing influence of digital platforms and announced that the provincial government will soon launch a Digital Media Policy to promote responsible and development-oriented use of social media.

Encouraging youth engagement, the Chief Minister urged young people to showcase the province’s positive image through social media and use their energies constructively for the progress and prosperity of Balochistan.

Bugti further revealed that the provincial development budget for the current year stands at Rs. 200 billion. Although modest relative to the province’s vast area, he affirmed that the government is effectively utilizing the entire development budget, with all projects expected to be executed by June.

To generate employment, he announced new initiatives in the upcoming fiscal budget and shared updates on the Benazir Scholarship Program for high-achieving students, children of martyrs, and laborers. Programs have also been initiated to provide job opportunities abroad and easy loans in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation for youth entrepreneurs.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to equipping the youth with technical and vocational education, ensuring they are prepared for employment both within Pakistan and internationally.