Sardar Yousaf calls for Muslim unity against Israeli aggression in Palestine

MANSEHRA, Apr 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, has urged the Muslim Ummah to unite under the platform of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to confront the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine.

He made these remarks while addressing a major rally in Balakot, held as part of a series of demonstrations across Mansehra district to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Sardar Yousaf reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering stance on the issue, stating that the country has always raised its voice against Israeli oppression on every international forum and continues to stand firmly with Palestine. “Pakistan has never recognized Israel, while many nations have established diplomatic relations. Our commitment to the Palestinian cause remains unshaken,” he said.

He described the protests as an expression of faith, not merely a political act, and condemned the brutal attacks on innocent civilians in Gaza. “The daylight bombings on unarmed Palestinian citizens are the height of cruelty,” he asserted.

The minister praised the public’s participation in the solidarity rallies, saying such demonstrations reflect the true sentiments of the nation. He added that any steps taken by the government regarding the situation would echo the collective will of the people.