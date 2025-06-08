Sanitation teams remain active across Lahore division on second day of Eid-ul-Adha

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 08 (APP): On the second day of Eid-ul-Adha, sanitation teams were mobilized as early as 5 AM across Lahore Division to ensure timely waste collection and cleanliness, says Commissioner Lahore Division, Zaid-Bin-Maqsood.

The commissioner said that during the first 24 hours of Eid, over 18,000 tons of animal waste were successfully collected from Lahore city. Additionally, across the districts of Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, and Lahore, a combined total of 34,000 tons of waste was transported and safely offloaded at designated dumping sites.

Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister, provincial ministers, accompanied by administrative officials, carried out inspections and visits across the division to oversee the cleanliness operations, he added.

Commissioner Maqsood also stated that after the safe disposal of animal remains, streets and neighborhoods were being washed with rose water, a process expected to continue through the next day.

He further said that in enforcement efforts, seven individuals were booked for violating the Eid Sanitation 144 regulations, with fines totaling Rs. 30,000 imposed.

To manage the large-scale sanitation operation, more than 24,000 sanitation workers, referred to as “Sanitation Heroes,” have been deployed across the division, working in three shifts to maintain cleanliness, he added.

He said that citizens are encouraged to report complaints or seek assistance by contacting the Lahore Waste Management Company helpline at 1139.