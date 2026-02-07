Saturday, February 7, 2026
HomeDomesticSanitary workers dies cleaning manhole
Domestic

Sanitary workers dies cleaning manhole

1
- Advertisement -
HYDERABAD, Feb 07 (APP): A sanitary worker died, and another fell unconscious while cleaning a manhole in Kohsar phase I locality in Latifbad late on Friday night.
According to the police, Ashraf Maseeh was pulled out dead from the manhole and his co-worker Rashid Maseeh was in fainted condition.
The local residents pulled both of them out of the manhole and shifted them to government Shah Bhitai hospital in Latifabad, where the doctors declared Ashraf dead.
According to the local residents, both of them were not wearing the safety gear.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan