Sanitary workers dies cleaning manhole

HYDERABAD, Feb 07 (APP): A sanitary worker died, and another fell unconscious while cleaning a manhole in Kohsar phase I locality in Latifbad late on Friday night.

According to the police, Ashraf Maseeh was pulled out dead from the manhole and his co-worker Rashid Maseeh was in fainted condition.

The local residents pulled both of them out of the manhole and shifted them to government Shah Bhitai hospital in Latifabad, where the doctors declared Ashraf dead.

According to the local residents, both of them were not wearing the safety gear.