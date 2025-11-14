Sanghar: Awareness seminar held in about MR vaccination campaign

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Nov 14 (APP):An awareness seminar was held at the district council hall Sanghar in connection with the measles and rubella (MR) vaccination campaign, scheduled to run from 17 to 29 November 2025.

Addressing the participants, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Abdul Majeed Zuhrani urged all parents, civil society members and social representatives to ensure vaccination of children aged 6 months to 5 years at health facilities, temporary centres or schools so they can be protected from measles, rubella and other infectious diseases.

DHO Dr. Daulat Jamali briefed the participants about the arrangements for the campaign and directed health officials and vaccinators to perform their national duty with dedication. He said that collective efforts can be helpful to secure a healthy future for the children.

The chairman municipal committee Sanghar Rashid Islam Mughal, District Manager PPHI Shafqat Khokhar, District Education Officer Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Additional District Health Officer Dr. Farooq, WHO representative Dr. Bilal, Dr. Diya Bai and others also addressed the event and reiterated their commitment to fulfill this national responsibility.

A large number of civil society representatives, religious, political and social leaders and members of the general public attended the program.