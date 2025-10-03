Friday, October 3, 2025
Sanaulah Zehri pays tribute to security forces for their successful operation in Zehri

QUETTA, Oct 03 (APP): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central leader and former Chief Minister Balochistan, Chief of Jhalawan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for their successful operation in Zehri.
He said that the forces have fulfilled their national duty by clearing the area of terrorists saying that the patriotic citizens who have been living in Zehri for a long time have finally breathed a sigh of relief.
He said that the bravery with which the security forces acted and liberated the people of Zehri from the clutches of banned organizations is commendable.
After the successful operation of the forces in the Noorgama area of Zehri, the citizens not only breathed a sigh of relief but also welcomed the security forces in a big way, he said.
He said that locals termed this operation as an important milestone for peace and stability in Zehri, saying that every person in Zehri is a patriot.
He said that now that the terrorist network has been broken, a new era of development and prosperity will begin in the area.
