SALU’s scientists sound alarm on climate change impact on food security

SUKKUR, Jun 21 (APP): Scientists from Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) recently presented crucial findings at the 11th National Conference on Climate Change-Induced Disasters on Food Security and Biodiversity. The conference, held at the University of Peshawar, brought together experts to address Pakistan’s growing climate challenges, said a press release by SALU here on Saturday.

The key takeaways from the conference include the warning by Dr. Muzafar Sarohi, Associate Professor of Botany at SALU, that climate change is affecting vital plant-pollinator relationships, threatening food production and biodiversity. Dr. Shaista Pathan, Associate Professor of Biochemistry, revealed alarming malnutrition rates among children in flood-hit Khairpur Nathan Shah, emphasizing the need for health interventions.

MPhil scholars Shahida Damrah and Shaista Soomro stressed the importance of protecting pollinators of key crops like sunflower and garden pea to ensure food security. Experts emphasized the need for science-backed policies, conservation efforts, and cross-sector collaboration to safeguard Pakistan’s food systems and biodiversity.

SALU’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Yousuf Khushk, was commended for his support in facilitating research, dissemination, and promoting academic excellence. The conference concluded with a call to action for immediate measures to combat climate threats to food security and ecosystems, warning that without prompt action, climate impacts will deepen, affecting millions.