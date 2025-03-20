SALU reaffirms commitment to academic excellence, quality education

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Mar 20 (APP):Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) held a high-level meeting to review the findings and recommendations of the Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee (CIEC) of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC), strengthening its commitment to quality education.

The meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Thursday, brought together Pro-Vice Chancellor Deans, Heads of Departments (HODs), and key officials from various university departments, including ORIC, QEC, PGS, the Registrar, and the Network Administrator.

At the outset of the meeting, Dr Khushk , appreciated the pivotal role of Sindh HEC under the chairmanship of Dr. Tariq Rafi and his team through the CIEC in their efforts to uplift education standards across Sindh. He acknowledged their commitment to enhancing academic quality and institutional development, emphasizing the importance of their recommendations in shaping the future of higher education in the province.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized that the CIEC visit aimed to elevate the standards of quality education at SALU. He stressed the importance of addressing the committee’s recommendations to ensure continuous improvement and uphold the university’s commitment to academic excellence.

Focal Person of QEC, Prof. Dr. Irum Rani facilitated the meeting, ensuring a productive discussion on the CIEC report and the implementation of quality enhancement measures.

The CIEC experts conducted their initial visit on October 14, 2024, followed by the main team, including the Chairman and senior officials, on October 18, 2024. During the meeting, the committee’s observations and recommendations were discussed in detail, with a focus on actionable steps for improvement.

The Vice Chancellor outlined several critical areas for improvement, including administrative and departmental reforms. He emphasized the need to rectify Form A (Administration) and Form B (Departments) in line with the CIEC recommendations. He also called for a shift in attitude, emphasizing accuracy, accountability, and a collective commitment to progress.

Dr Khushk added that Faculty members were urged to prioritize research alongside teaching. The university aims to secure research projects from local bodies like HEC and Sindh HEC, as well as international organizations.

Comprehensive training sessions will be organized for faculty members, lab assistants, librarians, clerks, and other staff to enhance their skills. Certificates will be awarded upon completion.

The ideal ratio of 30:1 must be maintained, and career counseling sessions should be conducted for students across all departments.

Strengthening collaboration between departments and developing research linkages at national and international levels.

Deans were tasked with forming conference committees to organize seminars and conferences within their faculties, with actionable plans to implement recommendations from these events.

The Vice Chancellor commended the faculty for their dedication, noting the active engagement of students in classrooms. He stressed the importance of collective responsibility in addressing weaknesses and implementing improvements.

In a bid to enhance professional capabilities, SALU announced a comprehensive five- module in five month training program for its administrative staff, Vice Chancellor told.

The initiative, set to run from April to August 2025, will focus on key areas such as professional development, work ethics, student services, communication skills, and digital literacy.

The program features five specialized modules, blending theoretical insights with practical applications through interactive activities and real-world scenarios. The Vice Chancellor also highlighted the initiative as a critical step toward fostering a culture of continuous learning and excellence at SALU.

With these measures, Shah Abdul Latif University reaffirms its commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and the holistic development of its students and staff, he told.

Attendees Pro- Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Wahid Bux Jatoi, Deans,Professor Dr Mushtaque Ali Jakhrani, Professor Dr Ghulam Mustafa Mashori, Professor Dr Ameer Hussain Shar, Professor Dr Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, Heads of Departments (HODs), and key officials from various university departments, including ORIC, QEC, PGS, the Registrar, and the Network Administrator attended the meeting and expressed confidence that the discussed measures would significantly enhance the quality of education and research at SALU. The meeting concluded with a unanimous commitment to act on the CIEC recommendations and work tirelessly to achieve the university’s goals.