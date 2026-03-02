SALU Khairpur Holds Seminar in Solidarity with Pakistan Armed Forces

SUKKUR, Mar 02 (APP):The Students Societies Center at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) on Monday organized a one-day seminar to express solidarity with Pakistan’s Armed Forces and promote national unity and patriotism.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Dr Yousuf Khushk, said that Pakistan’s Armed Forces symbolize courage, discipline, and sacrifice, and that academia stands with them in defending national sovereignty.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Wahid Bux Jatoi highlighted the forces’ historic role in wars of 1965 and 1971, counter terrorism, and border security, especially along the western frontier.

He praised the event’s organizers for fostering patriotism among youth, while former Dean Prof. Dr. Taj Mohammed Lashari called the military a “strong shield” for Pakistan and stressed national unity as the country’s greatest strength.

Faculty members Dr. Inayat Bhatti, Sarfraz Korejo, Dr. Ikhlaq Larik and Dr. Sahib Oad paid tribute to soldiers’ bravery, urging students to contribute to national development.

Coordinator Dr Ali Raza Lashari said the seminar aimed to strengthen cohesion, honor sacrifices, and reinforce unified support for defenders. Student representative Madhia from International Relations expressed youth’s respect and commitment to national solidarity.

Faculty, staff and students attended, including Ishart Husain Mirani, Muzamil, Tofique, and Sania Javid. The event concluded with a renewed pledge to stand with Pakistan’s Armed Forces for peace, stability, and progress.