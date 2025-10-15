Sale of winter clothes begins in capital

- Advertisement -

Hina Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):As winter approaches and temperatures are set to drop in the coming days, markets across the federal capital have started offering seasonal discounts on winter clothing.

The most prominent shopping hubs in Islamabad — including Aabpara Market, Karachi Company, Jinnah Super, Super Market, G-10 Markaz, F-10 Markaz, and Centaurus Mall — are abuzz with activity as customers flock to purchase warm attire for the chilly months ahead.

Leading outlets in these commercial centers have launched promotional campaigns to attract shoppers, offering generous discounts ranging from 10 to 50 percent. Local vendors in weekly bazaars have also stocked up on affordable winter wear, drawing families looking for budget-friendly options.

A wide variety of clothing for men, women, and children is now available, including cozy sweaters, jackets, shawls, woolen accessories, khaddar, linen, velvet, co-ord sets, viscose, cambric, gabardine, flannel, denim, fleece, caps, gloves, socks, and scarves.

Retailers in Islamabad’s major shopping centers are witnessing a noticeable surge in customers eager to prepare for the upcoming cold season.

Talking to APP, Tabassum Abbas, a shopkeeper at Aabpara Market, said that as winter draws near, the arrival of new stock has begun.

“We have started receiving a wide variety of warm clothes for all age groups and genders, and more stock is expected in the coming weeks,” he said. “We are also offering huge discounts on winter items to facilitate shoppers.”

He added that the demand for winter clothes usually peaks in December and January, when temperatures drop significantly.

“This year, customers are showing greater interest in local khaddar and woolen items due to the rising prices of imported goods,” he remarked.

Frequent shopper Taj Gul, while visiting Aabpara Market, shared her excitement about the seasonal sales.

“I bought a khaddar dress from one of the shops here. The quality of local fabric has really improved, and it feels warmer than many imported options,” she said. “With the prices going up every year, I prefer shopping early when the discounts are good and the variety is wide.”

Similarly, Anam, a college student and resident of Sector F-6, said she had purchased a jacket from a popular outlet at supermarket.

“This is the best time to shop for warm clothes before prices rise during the peak winter months,” she noted.

“I usually look for trendy yet affordable options, and this year’s collections are really stylish. I’ve also planned to buy a pair of fleece gloves and a scarf next week,” Anam concluded.