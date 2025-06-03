Sale of sacrificial animals gains momentum in Sukkur

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Jun 03 (APP):The trade of sacrificial animals have been gaining momentum in Sukkur, a number of animals arrived here from far-flung areas of the Punjab, Balochistan and different districts of lower province of Sindh for sale. At the moment, a great rush witnesses at the cattle market as fall closer to the annual religious festival.

The faithful thronged to cattle markets to purchase a suitable sacrificial animal to perform Eidul Azha, the second Muslim ritual that commemorates the supreme sacrifices of great Prophets Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismail (AS). The businessmen of Punjab and Balochistan provinces besides domestic traders have brought their stock in large numbers to the lucrative market of Sukkur to earn maximum.

Meanwhile, the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals into the city, and declared tax free animals from SMC established Maveshi Mandi for Eid-ul-Azha. As per the ban, the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals have been restricted on the occasion of Eid ul Azha. The decision to ban the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals had been taken to maintain cleanliness and avoid pollution in the city.

The Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Twon has set up a big cattle market in connection with Eid-ul-Azha near city by pass for sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals.