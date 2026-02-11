Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Domestic

Salaries of 500 teaching, non-teaching staff of public schools increased

FAISALABAD, Feb 11 (APP): The school management committee has approved the increase in salaries of more than 500 teaching and non-teaching staff of public schools across the division.
The committee granted approval in its meeting held under the chair of Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar here on Wednesday.
The commissioner also approved the implementation of the business plan in public schools. The provision of additional educational and recreational facilities in schools under the business plan will also significantly increase the income.
The commissioner directed to accelerate the construction progress of the Divisional Public School in FDA City and to start classes in the school from the coming academic year.
The issues related to recruitment of teachers were also discussed in the meeting and the commissioner said that in future, the teachers in Divisional Public Schools and Colleges will be recruited through competitive exams.
Director Development/Director Schools Cell Asif Chauhan, Additional Commissioner Coordination Tanveer Murtaza and other officers were also present.
