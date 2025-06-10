Salaried class welcome reduction in tax slabs percentage in budget

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jun 10 (APP): The salaried class have welcomed reduction in the percentage of tax slabs from 5 percent to 2.5 percent and so on in the federal budget for the FY 2025-26, here on Tuesday.

They said that the reduction in the tax slabs percentage is a good step of the federal government in the budget.

A government employee Suleman Shaikh talking to APP said that 10 percent increase in the salary and reduction in tax slabs will bring positive results.

He said that it will definitely help them manage their meals and other expenditures.

Another employee Humera Kamal said that she was not expecting 10 percent increase in the salary because on many news channels she watched that only 6 percent increase will be announced in the budget.

She thanked Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for10 percent increase in the salaries.