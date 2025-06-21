Saiful Malook: Where rainfall awakens fairy dreams in heart of Kaghan

- Advertisement -

KAGHAN, Jun 21 (APP): As pre-monsoon rains softly patter down on the pristine slopes of Malika Parbat, a magical transformation sweeps through the serene valley of Kaghan.

Towering at 3,224 meters above sea level and nestled like a sapphire in the lap of snow-draped peaks, lake Saiful Malook casts an ethereal spell on the thousands of tourists who venture here seeking escape from sizzling heat in plain districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Often described as a place where reality melts into legend, the lake is more than a scenic stopover and was a poetic pause in time.

Rainfall here doesn’t just moisten the air, it stirs the soul. As clouds dance in a game of hide-and-seek with the sun, and wildflowers begin to bloom around its oval shores, Saiful Malook turns into a living fairytale.

Named after a Persian prince, the lake owes much of its fame to the poetic imagination of Sufi saint Mian Muhammad Bakhsh. In his revered narrative “Safarnama Saiful Malook,” the prince’s love story with fairy princess Badriul Jamala has cemented the lake’s identity in both folklore and national memory.

“It’s like stepping into a dream,” said Ehsanullah Khan, a Dubai-based Pakistani businessman on his fourth visit to the lake. “I’ve seen lakes in Switzerland and Canada, but Saiful Malook’s turquoise waters and fairy tale backdrop offer an unmatched serenity.”

The lake, stretching across 1.06 square miles and fed by glaciers from Malika Parbat, leaves a lasting imprint. Visitors speak of the sudden hush in their hearts, a quietness that only nature can inspire. And as rainfall deepens the lake’s mystique, the reflections of jagged peaks blur into visions of myths and magic.

But Saiful Malook is not alone in its charm. The Kaghan valley is dotted with an array of glacial gems — from the teardrop-shaped Ansoo Lake, nestled at 4,126 meters and often veiled in mist, to the lush serenity of Dudipatsar and Payala Lakes. Each offers its own version of paradise for trekkers, families, and adventurers alike.

Muhammad Ali Syed, General Manager of the KP Culture and Tourism Authority, emphasized the immense potential of Pakistan’s lake-strewn north.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is home to over 100 lakes, natural and manmade. From the Karambar Lake in Chitral — the world’s 33rd highest — to Mahodand in Swat, we are investing in infrastructure to make these wonders more accessible while ensuring ecological sustainability.”

The growing tourist influx to Saiful Malook and surrounding lakes has also raised concerns about environmental degradation. Littering particularly with plastic bags and packaging has marred the lake’s once-pristine reputation.

“Saiful Malook is the identity of Pakistan. Seeing garbage here is heartbreaking,” said Ehsanullah Khan. He urged authorities to enforce strict waste management and parking regulations.

In response, the Kaghan Development Authority, with support from the Wildlife Department and District Administration, is rolled out a comprehensive project under the Saiful Malook National Park initiative.

According to Divisional Wildlife Officer Salahuddin Khan, the lake area, spanning over 12,000 acres, will soon feature a dedicated parking facility, cleaner access routes, and permanent wildlife management offices under the KP Protected Areas Initiative.

“Saiful Malook has now been brought under the National Parks Act of 1975,” said Salahuddin. “This is a major step in preserving its alpine ecosystem and the unique flora and fauna of the region.”

“I came with family to celebrate my brother birthday at Saiful Malook besides enjoying colorful boats rides in its lake, said Sundas Khayam, a lecturer at Peshawar while talking to APP.

She said the hide and seek between clouds and sunlight with chances of rains impressed her the most.

The KP government’s broader tourism strategy includes developing four Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) in Mankiyal, Thandyani, Ganol, and Madaklasht with World Bank assistance. Roads, jeepable tracks, and camping pods are being developed across 16 districts to make lakes like Saiful Malook accessible year-round while preserving their natural beauty.

Mahodand Lake in Swat is also set to become a model ecotourism resort, complete with boating facilities, camping pods, wooden huts, and interconnecting bridges to enhance its appeal.

As rain continues to fall gently over the valleys, and wildflowers peek through the green undergrowth, Saiful Malook remains a place of serenity flooded with tourists adventure sports enthusiasm.