29.4 C
Islamabad
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticSafe Lahore: Decision to install latest cameras at important sites in city
Domestic

Safe Lahore: Decision to install latest cameras at important sites in city

9
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Apr 24 (APP):An important step has been taken to make Lahore safe, under which security cameras will be installed at various places.
According to Safe Cities official sources, 500 cameras will be installed in sensitive places, where development projects are being completed and other areas, while these cameras will be high-resolution and in accordance with modern requirements.
According to official sources, new towers and cameras will be installed with networking at new important or construction sites. On completion of the projects new latest cameras would again be installed, and installation of other cameras will begin this month.
It is worth noting that more than 7,600 cameras are installed across the city, however, with the addition of more cameras, their number will increase to more than 8,000.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan