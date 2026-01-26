Safe City ‘Mera Pyara’ team reunites missing girl with parents

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 26 (APP):The Safe City “Mera Pyara” team of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) reunited a girl, who had been missing for nine years, with her parents, owing to the effective functioning of the Virtual Centre for Child Safety and the use of modern technology and coordinated.

According to PSCA spokesman, Shazia went missing from district Okara in 2017 and was later shifted to an Edhi Centre in Lahore. The Virtual Centre for Child Safety, is actively working for child protection and timely assistance, achieving notable success in the recovery of missing children.

The “Mera Pyara” team recorded a detailed interview of the child residing at Edhi Home Lahore and shared the video on social media platforms. Upon seeing the video, Shazia’s family immediately contacted the team. After completing due verification and legal formalities, the child was safely handed over to her parents.

The spokesperson said that PSCA team remains active and committed 24/7 to reunite missing children with their families. The family expressed gratitude and best wishes for the team, while Shazia’s parents termed their daughter’s return a miracle from Almighty Allah.

Citizens can call 15 and press 3 to seek information or report any missing person or child.