Safdar holds strategic talks with JUI (S) chairman at Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania

Safdar holds strategic talks with JUI (S) chairman at Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania

AKORA KHATTAK, Nov 19 (APP): A seasoned leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar on Sunday visited Jamia Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak.

During his visit, he engaged in a comprehensive discussion with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, including former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, provincial spokesperson of PML-N, former MPA Akhtar Wali Khan, and former MNA Al-Haj Shah Ji Gul Afridi, Captain Safdar delved into the current political landscape and matters of shared interest with Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani.

The presence of JUI-S Central General Maulana Syed Muhammad Yusuf Shah added significance to the occasion. The meeting served as a platform for a comprehensive exchange of views on various aspects of the country’s political scenario.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services