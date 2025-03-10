21 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 10, 2025
Domestic

Sadiqabad Police arrest impostor

7
RAWALPINDI, Mar 10 (APP):The Sadiqabad Police on Monday arrested an impostor who was checking people by posing as a police officer.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Qamar Mumtaz while donning police uniform started checking passers-by and motorcyclists in the area of Sadiqabad Police Station.
The police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.
Meanwhile, the Sadiqabad Police nabbed proclaimed offender Ajmal Maqsood in a cheque dishonour case. The accused had been wanted to the police since the registration of the case against him in 2021.
