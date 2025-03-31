Sacrifices of Pakistan forces enable nation to celebrate Eid with peace: Rana Sanaullah

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Mar 31 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan said that the sacrifices of the Pakistan forces have enabled the nation to celebrate Eid with peace.

Talking to media persons after offering the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at his public secretariat here on Monday, he said that terrorism in any form was unacceptable and security forces of Pakistan would continue decisive operations against such elements.

He paid the best tributes to the martyrs of security forces and said that their sacrifices have allowed the nation to celebrate Eid in peace. He acknowledged the grief of their families and termed them true benefactors of the nation.

He said that the terrorists would be crushed completely and their demands would never be accepted.

He reiterated that the violence including the killing of innocent civilians, hijacking of trains, and identity-based executions would never be tolerated. However, he assured that peaceful protests and genuine public demands would always be addressed.

Regarding the economy, he said that despite being a coalition government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership has successfully stabilized the national economy.

He quoted international organizations and said that they were confirming the economic improvement and inflation control in Pakistan. He also predicted further relief for the people in the coming days.

He said that the Punjab government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz served the people through various initiatives such as “Apna Ghar Apni Chhat”, “Kisan Card” and “Nighaban Package”, etc. Pakistan Muslim League-N under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership would continue the politics of public service, he added.

About development projects, he said that work on Sargodha Road and Satiana Road has begun and it was expected to complete the project within this fiscal year. He further said that IT City and Metro Bus projects in Faisalabad were also in progress and these would be inaugurated very soon to facilitate the masses.

About national security, he said that military operations against terrorists would continue as this is the only viable solution to this menace.

He termed the terrorists as agents of “RAW” who were trying to destabilize Pakistan and separate Balochistan. However, Pak security forces would not let this happen, he added.

He said that the government is ready to listen to the legitimate grievances of the law-abiding citizens but it would not tolerate the narratives sympathetic to terrorism.

Regarding missing persons, he said that individuals like Mahrang Baloch and certain groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were not classified as terrorists. However, they must condemn terrorist activities to strengthen their stance. The government is committed to fulfill legitimate developmental demands of Balochistan, he added.

About upcoming All-Parties Conference (APC), he stated that the government along with its coalition partners would deliberate on its participation.

However, he questioned the legitimacy of the conference if the ruling coalition parties were not invited and said that such an event could not be called a true APC.

Responding to a query about the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), he said that the law was intended to prevent character assassination and protect individuals from defamatory content on social media.

He said that the government was ready for discussion with the journalist organizations to introduce amendments to it. He assured that it would not be misused against the journalists reporting the truth.

Responding to yet another query about local body elections, he said that consultations with Nawaz Sharif were going on and it was expected that local government elections would be held this year.