SACM reviews progress on Lahore Development Program

LAHORE, May 04 (APP): Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Political Affairs Zeeshan Malik visited the Shalimar zone on Sunday and reviewed the progress of Lahore Development Programme.

During the visit, officials from the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), and other departments concerned briefed the SACM on the

ongoing development initiatives in the area.

Member Provincial Assembly Shoaib Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Saqib Tarazi, along with local PML-N representatives and party workers, accompanied Zeeshan Malik during the visit.

SACM Zeeshan Malik formally inaugurated several newly constructed streets under the development programme and reviewed the progress of various ongoing schemes in the zone.

He also interacted with residents in various neighborhoods, gathering public feedback and discussing the impact and quality of the development works.