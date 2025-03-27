RWMC workers overjoyed over release of advance salary

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Mar 26 (APP): The workers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Wednesday expressed their happiness over the release of advance salary before Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to an RWMC spokesman, the workers thanked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique and Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian over the initiative as it had eased their financial problems.

RWMC Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid Safdar also congratulated the sanitation workers on the occasion and said that they were “our heroes, who are busy in serving the people day and night”.

With advance salary, they would be able to celebrate their Eid with joy, he added.

The initiative, he added, was a manifestation of the people-friendly policies of the Punjab government, which had doubled the happiness of the workers.