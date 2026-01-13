RWMC, traders vow closer cooperation to support zero-waste vision in Rawalpindi

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 13 (APP):A delegation of traders led by President Anjuman Tajran Rawalpindi Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha met Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar at the RWMC head office, where detailed discussions were held on the city’s cleanliness system and sanitation billing for commercial and residential areas.

During the meeting, CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said zero-waste operations would be ensured in commercial centres and necessary measures were being taken to maintain high cleanliness standards across the city.

He urged business owners to place garbage outside their shops at designated times to enable timely collection and avoid disruption to sanitation efforts. He added that more waste containers would be placed in markets to make the cleaning process more effective and continuous.

Sajid also appealed to the business community to cooperate with the ongoing cleanliness awareness campaign and help promote public awareness regarding hygiene and responsible waste disposal.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha said the business community would fully cooperate with RWMC to keep the city clean, adding that joint efforts were essential to ensure a healthy environment for citizens. Both sides agreed that coordinated efforts by citizens, traders and the government were key to successfully achieving the vision of “Zero Waste Rawalpindi,” and resolved to maintain regular coordination between RWMC teams and traders.

The meeting emphasised strengthening collaboration in sanitation and public awareness campaigns in commercial areas and reaffirmed the commitment to further enhance such cooperation.

The delegation also visited the RWMC control room, where Senior Manager Ahsan Azmat Malik briefed them on the sanitation and monitoring system.