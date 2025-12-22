RWMC steps up sanitation, drainage & awareness drive amid first winter rain, Murree snowfall

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 22 (APP): The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has put in place comprehensive sanitation, drainage and public awareness measures during the season’s first winter rain and the first snowfall in Murree, in line with the Suthra Punjab Programme.

Acting on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure a clean, safe and healthy environment for residents and tourists during rain and snowfall, the Company launched an emergency cleanliness operation alongside a public awareness campaign, an RWMC spokesman said on Monday.

Under the supervision of RWMC Chief Executive Officer, Rana Sajid Safdar, additional sanitation workers, supervisory staff and machinery were deployed in sensitive and low-lying areas of Rawalpindi and Murree. Continuous monitoring was carried out, while desilting of drains and nullahs and the timely drainage of rainwater from roads and markets were ensured.

In Murree, special cleanliness arrangements were made at tourist spots and on major roads following the first snowfall.

As part of the Suthra Punjab Programme, manual sweeping, door-to-door waste collection and prompt lifting of waste were further intensified in streets, neighbourhoods, roads and public places. Staff at disposal points in low-lying areas remained on high alert to prevent water accumulation.

The RWMC also continued its cleanliness awareness campaign during the rain and snowfall, urging citizens and tourists to avoid dumping waste into drains and nullahs, dispose of garbage at designated points and cooperate with sanitation staff. Awareness teams distributed pamphlets, engaged directly with the public and promoted responsible civic behaviour.

Rana Sajid Safdar directed field officers to prioritise public awareness alongside cleanliness measures to avert drainage problems during adverse weather. He said the Suthra Punjab Programme, envisioned by the chief minister, was not limited to cleanliness alone but aimed at bringing about positive behavioural change.

In view of the large influx of tourists to Murree, special awareness camps were set up in central markets, parking areas and public places to encourage visitors to maintain cleanliness and help preserve the area’s natural beauty.

The spokesman said the sanitation, drainage and awareness drive under the Suthra Punjab Programme would continue with full vigilance throughout the winter to ensure a clean, safe and healthy environment for residents and tourists alike.