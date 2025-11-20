RWMC deploys over 11,000 workers, 2,500 vehicles for major cleanliness and anti-smog drive

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Nov 20 (APP):Under the Clean Punjab Programme, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has deployed more than 11,000 sanitation workers and over 2,500 cleaning vehicles to conduct large-scale road washing, manual sweeping, drain de-silting and waste lifting across 22 tehsils of the Rawalpindi division.

According to an RWMC spokesman on Thursday, the company is collecting and disposing of over 3,000 tons of waste daily and has expanded its operations beyond routine waste removal by placing special emphasis on anti-smog measures. Communication teams are actively promoting a clean and healthy environment through door-to-door and market awareness campaigns, highlighting safety measures, procedures for cleanliness-related complaints and the importance of public cooperation.

Following the arrival of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Rawalpindi, enhanced cleanliness arrangements were made on major roads and key locations of the city, which the Chief Minister appreciated in her address.

Similarly, complete road washing and cleaning were carried out before and after matches during the ongoing Tri-Nation Cricket Series to ensure a safe and clean environment for players and spectators at the stadium.

RWMC Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid Safdar said that the company’s aim was not only to clean streets and roads but also to provide a healthy and safe environment for citizens. He appealed to the public to fully support the cleanliness efforts so Rawalpindi could become a clean, orderly and prosperous city.