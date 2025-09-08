RWMC deploys mechanical sweepers for cleaner Murree

Monday, September 8, 2025
RAWALPINDI, Sep 08 (APP):The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is taking proactive measures to ensure a clean and pleasant environment in Murree.
Under the Suthra (Clean) Punjab Programme, the RWMC workers were regularly using mechanical sweeping machines to clean roads and streets across the district, an RWMC spokesperson said on Monday.
To enhance the overall cleanliness standards, he said, the Programme’s efforts were not limited to urban areas as the workers were also actively engaged in cleaning villages, ensuring that the entire district benefits from the initiative.
The spokesperson emphasized that the use of modern mechanical sweepers was a key part of their daily routine to maintain a high standard of cleanliness, particularly in Murree, a major tourist destination.
The initiative, he said, was part of a broader effort to implement environment-friendly practices.
He stressed the importance of public cooperation to help maintain the cleanliness and beauty of the area. By working together, the community and the RWMC could ensure a sustainable, clean environment for both residents and tourists.
