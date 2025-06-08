RWMC continues cleanliness operation on Eid’s 2nd day

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jun 08 (APP): The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) in collaboration with the district administration continued its special cleaning and sacrificial animals’ waste disposal operation on the second day of Eidul Azha Sunday.

Under the Punjab chief minister’s ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme, the RWMC workers were active in the field early in the morning on the instructions of CEO Rana Sajid Safdar.

“To make the city clean and germ-free, the workers remained busy in steps like manual sweeping, lime spraying and waste lifting,” an RWMC spokesman said.

The practical efforts, he said, showed the RWMC’s commitment to providing a fragrant and clean environment to the citizens on every festival.

He said that thousands of tons of sacrificial animals’ waste was collected and safely disposed of in all six districts including Rawalpindi.

“The operation is being closely monitored from the central control room so that any kind of negligence or delay can be dealt with in a timely manner,” he added.

With 2,823 vehicles deployed for collecting sacrificial animals’ waste, about 73 permanent and 168 mobile transfer stations continued functioning, while 11,687 workers continued the cleanliness operation across the division.

Some 45 model camps and 312 union council camps also continued their working across 22 tehsils where waste bags were provided to the public, besides registration of complaints and provision of information materials. Such camps set up at Sixth Road, Commercial Market and Committee Chowk in Rawalpindi continued working throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Member of the National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb along with Chairman of Punjab Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Raja Hanif, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema and others visited the control room of RWMC.

RWMC Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid Safdar gave her a detailed briefing on the ongoing cleaning operation.

The RWMC carried out the special cleaning operation in the urban and rural areas of Murree district. Besides timely disposal of the sacrificial animals’ waste, the workers washed the areas with disinfectants, along with lime spraying.