RWMC cleanliness drive continues during rains

RAWALPINDI, Mar 01 (APP):Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is making all out efforts to keep the city clear from any problem during rains.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the RWMC carried out the cleanliness of nullahs and choked drains during continued rainfall from morning and deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding.

He said that additional staff had been assigned duties in three shifts to ensure cleanliness round the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water.

The spokesman said that complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed promptly.

Meanwhile, the RWMC Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid Safdar had directed the officials to repair the non-functional machinery and devise effective plan for the transportation of garbage to the landfill site.

He said that a grand cleanliness drive had been launched in the entire district including district Murree on the instructions of the Chief Minister, Punjab Maryam Nawaz under “Suthra Punjab “project.

He directed to improve sanitation at all public places of the city, adding strict action would be taken against the negligence of staff in the city.