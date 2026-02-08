RWMC CEO emphasizes clean environment as top priority under Suthra Punjab Program

RAWALPINDI, Feb 08 (APP): Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) CEO Rana Sajid Safdar has highlighted that maintaining a clean and healthy environment under the Suthra Punjab Program remains the company’s top priority.

During the recent four-day holidays, RWMC workers continued sanitation operations with dedication, ensuring that the city neat and clean.

Despite heavy crowds at markets and recreational areas, exemplary cleanliness standards were maintained across Rawalpindi.

According to Suthra Punjab Program, RWMC carried out special cleanliness operations, deploying workers in markets, recreational spots, residential areas, and main roads in two shifts.

Daily activities, including manual sweeping, waste lifting, door-to-door collection, street sprinkling, and soil scraping, continued uninterrupted.

Special teams were deployed in busy areas to promptly dispose of waste and ensure a clean and pleasant environment for residents.

RWMC CEO Rana Sajid Safdar added that workers remain committed to public service even during holidays and festivals and urged citizens to cooperate by using designated bins or handing over waste to sanitation staff.