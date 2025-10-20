RWMC carries out cleanliness of cricket stadium

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 20 (APP): The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously carried out the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on the occasion of the Pakistan-South Africa test match.

According to the RWMC spokesman, to keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC had deployed additional staff members, including sanitary workers and supervisors, in two shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

He said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the Double Road and parking areas, were being cleaned while workers performed their duties during the match till the end of the game.

He said that waste bins had been placed from Faizabad to Double Road to ensure cleanliness.

Meanwhile, the RWMC’s “Suthra Punjab” campaign, launched on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was in full swing to keep the division neat and clean.

Under the drive, the cleanliness of all tehsils and districts’ urban and rural areas was being carried out regularly.

At the same time, the company has intensified mechanical sweeping and washing across major roads and streets, while water sprinkling along road boundaries was being carried out to quash dust and mitigate smog formation.

In a message, RWMC has appealed to the people not to burn waste and chemicals in the open, as they are the major cause of smog.

The message adds that burning garbage is a legal offence, as smoke and dust contribute to smog, which is harmful to both the environment and human health.

In case of any cleanliness-related complaint, the citizens were advised to contact the helpline 1139.