RWMC and Pakistan Railways collaborate for cleaner train journeys

RAWALPINDI, Jul 26 (APP):For improving passenger experience through train journeys, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Pakistan Railways have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on cleaning and pest control services for railway coaches and stations.
The agreement was formalized during a ceremony at RWMC’s head office, where RWMC CEO Rana Sajid Safdar and Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division Superintendent, Nooruddin Dawood signed the document.
Key officials including RWMC’s Chief Financial Officer Bilal Khawar, Metro Manager Sohail Imtiaz, and Pakistan Railways’ Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Jawad Shah attended the signing ceremony.
Under this collaboration, RWMC will expand its responsibilities beyond maintaining clean platforms and station premises to include thorough cleaning of train coaches and applying pest control measures.
The initiative aims to provide passengers with a safer, cleaner, and more pleasant travel environment.
