Russian scholarship drive launched in Karachi

KARACHI, Oct 05 (APP):The Russian Centre for Science and Culture, commonly known as the Russian House, in collaboration with the Ural State Pedagogical University (USPU), has formally launched a Russian Government Scholarship program in Karachi.

A special briefing for journalists was held at the Russian House, attended by a delegation from USPU led by Dr. Roman Porozov and Anton Dolgov.

The Ministry of Education of Russia, the Ural State Pedagogical University, the Foundation for the Support of the Humanities “My Story,” and the Russian House in Karachi have jointly announced free courses in Russian language and culture. Registration for the program is now open, with classes continuing until the end of October.

The courses are being conducted by teachers from the Centre for Open Education at USPU, including Dr. Porozov and Dolgov.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Porozov highlighted the university’s academic programs and shared his experience of teaching in Pakistan.

“This is not our first – and hopefully not our last – visit to Pakistan,” he said. “In 2024, we had the opportunity to teach Russian at universities in Karachi and organize workshops on Russian culture, history, and education.”

Another delegate, Prokhorov, noted that Pakistani students were highly focused and purposeful in learning the Russian language. “Pakistani students are very pragmatic and know exactly why they are studying Russian,” he remarked.

He further emphasized that the Russian House in Karachi is the only authorized body managing the scholarship selection process. “We have no other branches or partner organizations in Pakistan,” he clarified.

Prokhorov cautioned aspirants against fraudulent claims of guaranteed scholarships offered in exchange for money, urging them to report any such cases directly to the Russian Centre in Karachi.