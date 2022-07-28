Russian investors to be extended all out cooperation: Governor Sindh

KARACHI, Jul 28 (APP): Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Khan Durrani has said that Russia has helped Pakistan in various sectors of economy and the gift of Pakistan Steel Mills was a bright example in this regard.

He said this while talking with newly posted Consul General of Russian Federation at Karachi Andrey Fedorov, here Thursday at the Governor House, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Governor. Consulate Officer Pawal was also present on the occasion.

Siraj Durrani hoped that the counsel general would endeavor his utmost for ensuring maximum investment in Sindh from Russian investors.

He said that Sindh province has ample investment opportunities in various fields including alternate energy, water treatment, solid waste management and agriculture.

Acting governor further said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were keen to establish strong diplomatic relations with Russia. Now, Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also desires to continue legacy of his mother and grandfather, he observed.

He said that investment department was more than willing to provide every help and assistance to investors from Russia. A joint meeting of investors, consulate general and investment department could further identify key sectors with potential for investment, he added.

Andrey Fedorov thanked the governor for his warm welcome and said that Russian investors were keen to invest in various sectors in Sindh. A delegation for Saint Petersburg has already visited Sindh in this regard and another delegation would soon come there.

He said his previous posting in Consulate General Karachi had been very pleasant and he hopes that as a consul general he could further cement ties between the two countries.