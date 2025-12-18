Russian CG meets Speaker Sindh Assembly

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 18 (APP):The Consul General (CG) of the Russian Federation in Karachi, Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov, called on Speaker Sindh Assembly, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, at his office here on Thursday.

Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah warmly welcomed the Russian CG to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh and appreciated the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and the Russian Federation.

Syed Awais Qadir Shah was accompanied by Secretary G.M. Umar Farooq and Director General Irfan Ahmed Memon.

Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov shared that this is his second tenure in Karachi.

He previously served as Deputy Chief of Mission from 2013 to 2018 and has been serving as Consul General since 2022.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing trade and economic cooperation, and exploring collaboration in key areas such as agriculture, climate change, and industry.

Syed Awais Qadir Shah highlighted the agricultural and industrial potential of his constituency, Sukkur, including the dairy, food, and packaging industries, and extended an invitation to the Consul General to visit the region.

Consul General Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov shared his deep interest in Pakistan’s history and culture, mentioning his visits to Moen-jo-Daro, Sukkur, Ranikot Fort, Umerkot, and Kot Diji.

Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah further invited him to visit important religious and historical sites such as Sadh Belo, Satien Jo Asthan, and the Aror Mata Temple in Sukkur.

Consul General Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov thanked the Speaker for the invitation and expressed his enthusiasm for exploring Sindh’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

Discussions also covered engagement between the Russian and Pakistani business communities.

Consul General Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov acknowledged that while business relations are positive, there remains significant untapped potential that should be explored further.

Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah proposed facilitating closer interaction between the Russian and Pakistani business communities to strengthen trade ties.

Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah assured the Consul General that his office remains available for any support required to further enhance bilateral relations, trade, and cooperation.

Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov thanked the Speaker for his generous support and appreciated Karachi’s economic potential, noting the city’s diversity, talent, and dynamic business environment.

Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah also briefed the Consul General on the Sindh Government’s flagship Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives, describing them as a visionary approach of the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership.

The Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh also invited the Consul General to attend the 2nd CPA Asia Regional Conference, scheduled to be hosted by the Provincial Assembly of Sindh in February.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening Pakistan–Russia relations through dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding.

Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov presented a cultural token and a painting to Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah.

Syed Awais Qadir Shah also honoured the delegation with the legacy shield of the Sindh Assembly, a Sindhi Ajrak and a Sindhi cap.