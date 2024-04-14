Rural Transformation: Domestic “Tandoor” culture fades in south Punjab

MULTAN, Apr 14 (APP):In the culturally rich region of South Punjab, a cherished tradition of making bread in clay ovens (Tandoor) at the domestic level is slowly fading as the younger generation is being observed showing almost zero interest and preferring to get prepared bread from hotels.

Once a common practice in almost every household, the Tandoor was not just a cooking apparatus but a symbol of inclusive community and excellent tradition. A good gathering of rural women could be seen making the bread.

Elderly women, the custodians of this age-old practice, not only baked bread for their own families but also extended their hospitality to neighbours, fostering bonds of good relationship.

However, a shift has occurred as younger generations shy away from the labour-intensive process, opting instead for the convenience of commercially baked bread from hotels.

Khuda Bukash, an artisan of traditional clay ovens in the village of Pipli in district Vehari, laments the waning interest in this time-honoured craft. “People are no longer interested in acquiring clay ovens,” he remarked, noting a preference among women for hotel-bought bread.

One of the primary deterrents to the resurgence of domestic “Tandoor” baking is the intricate preparation process, which requires a difficult arrangement of special clay and leaves from various trees, and the task that can span three to four days. Yet, it imparts a distinct flavour to the bread, setting it apart from its commercially prepared bread.

While the elderly people used to like thick and homemade breads, the younger populace leans towards lighter breads, reshaping culinary preferences.

However, Mr Bakash stated that the true essence of Tandoor-baked bread is unlocked when it is used with a glass of buttermilk, as it elevates the gastronomic experience to new heights.

Special occasions in rural life are incomplete without the aroma of “Missi” bread, kneaded with onions and an array of spices. This “missi” bread has age-old tradition and cultural significance across the region.

Rural environment underwent rapid transformation as house spaces had shrunk to divisions among family members and there left no space for the installation of clay ovens in homes, he noted.