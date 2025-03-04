Rule of law, justice imperative for prosperity in society: Musaddiq

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Mar 04 (APP):A seminar on self-accountability was organized at the University of Agriculture Peshawar, featuring Special Guest Musaddiq Abbasi, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Anti-Corruption.

The seminar was part of an awareness campaign aimed at combating corruption and promoting self-accountability.

Addressing the gathering, Musaddiq Abbasi emphasized that societies governed by the rule of law and justice achieve prosperity.

He stressed the need to eliminate negative ideologies and corrupt practices and highlighted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s efforts to legislate against corruption, which he described as a major threat to the nation.

During his speech, Musaddiq Abbasi outlined three key strategies to curb corruption: raising public awareness, closing loopholes for corrupt practices, and enforcing laws strictly.

He urged individuals to avoid judging others while justifying their own actions. He also stated that measures are being implemented to eradicate corruption within government departments, with a particular focus on elite corruption.

The Advisor to the Chief Minister further explained that societies with weak rule of law struggle with poor accountability, while those with strong legal frameworks experience less corruption and greater economic prosperity.

He elaborated on the individual and collective impact of corruption and stressed the importance of self-accountability in building a just society.

Musaddiq Abbasi remarked, “If one individual changes themselves, the world will change.”

He advised students to develop a habit of reading, particularly focusing on the Quran, the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), and the works of Allama Iqbal.

He encouraged them to read and understand the Quran, apply its teachings in their daily lives, always speak the truth, and abandon falsehood.