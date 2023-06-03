Rule of law, good governance top priorities of govt: AJK PM

MIRPUR ( AJK): Jun 03 (APP)::Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq on Saturday said that the establishment of the rule of law and good governance were the topmost priorities of the AJK government.

He was addressing a luncheon hosted in honour of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori in the State metropolis.

Expressing his desire to kickstart cultural exchange programs he said , “It is my earnest desire to start a cultural exchange program with the four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan, in which elected members of the assembly and other delegations are sent to promote mutual harmony”.

Referring to the prevailing political harmony in the region, the PM told the visiting governor that the entire political leadership of Azad Kashmir was present there to welcome him.

The Prime Minister appreciated and thanked Governor Sindh for organizing a literature festival in Azad Kashmir and for highlighting the culture of the region.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori congratulated Chaudhry Anwar Haq on being elected as the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and thanked him and the entire political leadership of Azad Kashmir for their excellent hospitality.

Governor Sindh said that there was a lot of talent in Azad Kashmir which needs to be promoted.

He said that concerted efforts were required to promote the country’s soft image. “There is no dearth of resources in the country, everyone has to play his/her role”, he said.

He said that culture and art interconnect the hearts and minds of people. Pakistan Arts Council Karachi, he said, has undertaken the job of connecting hearts.

He regrettably noted that during the past seven and a half decades, hatred has been spread all around and those who shared love lagged behind.

Former Prime Ministers Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Sardar Atiq Ahmed Khan, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Leader of Opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar, President of Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party Sardar Hasan Ibrahim, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed and others were present on the occasion.