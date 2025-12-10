Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Domestic

RTO seizes 3,000 bales of raw tobacco

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):In a significant breakthrough against illicit tobacco and cigarette trade, the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Abbottabad has seized 3,000 bales of raw tobacco, each weighing approximately 80,000 kg, during an extensive enforcement operation.
This unprecedented action reflects RTO Abbottabad’s firm resolve to curb revenue leakages, dismantle illegal supply networks, and safeguard compliant businesses. The premises involved have been sealed, and a formal investigation has been initiated, said a news release here on Wednesday.
This operation, one of the largest tobacco confiscations in the region’s history, reaffirms the FBR”s commitment to eliminating the menace of smuggling and illicit trade through enhanced monitoring and decisive enforcement.
