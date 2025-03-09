19.9 C
Domestic

RTO seals sweets outlet in DHA over PoS violation

KARACHI, Mar 09 (APP):The Regional Tax Office-1 continued actions violations over Point on Sale (PoS) in different areas of its jurisdiction on Sunday.
According to spokesman, the RTO-1 has sealed a famed sweets outlet falling under its administrative jurisdiction in DHA.
The action was carried out by Zone 2 under the Rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 1990 as the invoices issued from the sealed outlet were not integrated with FBR’s PoS invoicing system.
Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad has stated that PoS violations undermine the state’s economic sustainability and are absolutely intolerable. He has also directed his zonal commissioners for further intensifying the actions against PoS violations in their domain.
