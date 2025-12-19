RTA Sukkur Enforces Court Orders on Illegal Vehicle Stops

- Advertisement -

SUKKUR, Dec 19 (APP):Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sukkur, Fayaz Ahmad Mangi on Friday stated that Rohri Bus Terminal has been fully operationalized, with separate sheds allocated for pick and drop services.

In line with Sindh High Court Sukkur Bench orders, strict action is being taken against vehicles stopping illegally at City Point and Babluoi Bypass points. Drivers violating rules face heavy fines with traffic police assistance.

Mangi said the next bus terminal, Sukkur Bus Terminal, will have no stops in between. U-turn at Bachal Shah Miani City Point is also being strictly enforced.

Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Sindh, Commissioner Sukkur Division Abid Salim Qureshi, and Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Nadir Shahzad Khan have given strict directives to remain vigilant, having personally inspected these locations.