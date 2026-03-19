RTA steps up Eid transport checks in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Mar 19 (APP):The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has launched inspections of bus stations across the city ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr to manage the expected surge in passengers and ensure better travel facilities, while also initiating action against illegal transport operations.

According to details, the move follows directives issued by Commissioner D.I. Khan Division, Dawood Khan, during a meeting with RTA Secretary Shaukat Iqbal at his office, which was also attended by Assistant to Commissioner (Political and Development) Sajjad Baloch. The commissioner emphasized the need for improved public transport management and measures to prevent overcrowding and inconvenience during the Eid holidays.

He specifically directed strict regulation of “Qingqi rickshaw” routes and ordered a crackdown against illegal rickshaws, underage drivers, unregistered vehicles, and rickshaws entering from other districts. He also instructed the RTA secretary to ensure strict compliance with officially notified fare rates and to review passenger facilities at bus terminals.

Acting on these instructions, the RTA secretary visited multiple bus stations, inspecting fare implementation, waiting areas, and other passenger amenities. He warned drivers and rickshaw owners against overcharging and stressed the importance of providing maximum facilities to commuters.

Speaking on the occasion, the RTA secretary stated that ensuring the safety and convenience of citizens remains the top priority, and all necessary arrangements are being made for Eid.

He added that effective monitoring and planning would help maintain order in the city and provide passengers with a safe and comfortable travel experience during the festive period.