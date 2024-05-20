Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-23 presented in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, May 20 (APP): More than 306.520 billion rupees of supplementary budget for the the year 2022-23 was presented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday with Speaker Babar Salim Swati in the chair.

All the demands of grants were took back on the request of Minister Finance Aftab Alam and Speaker Babar Salim Swati.

Finance Minister Aftab Alam said that everyone knows which political parties were involved in caretaker government.

He said that in eight months of the current fiscal year, the caretaker government has incurred huge expenses.

He said that we will pass it under compulsion, but there is a constitutional requirement to pass this budget.

He said that the opposition and treasury both were opposing to pass this budget.

The Finance Minister Aftab Alam said that they will be fully consulted in the preparation of the next budget.

Parliamentary leader of PPP Ahmad Karim Kundi said that the annual report of the Provincial Finance Commission should be presented in the House.

He said that it should be told how much income and expenditure this province received from the center and its own resources.

He said that details of income and expenditure must be presented in the House under Article 163 sub-section 3 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Dr Ibadullah said that the students in Kyrgyzstan are the children of this country, their safe return is the responsibility of all of us so the federal government has keen for their safe return.

By taking immediate action on behalf of the federal government, the return of students was made possible through four flights said Dr. Ibadullah Khan.

Now there is peace, if any students want to stop to complete their degree instead of returning, they should not be forced, Dr. Ibadullah Khan said.

However, if there is any problem, the federal government is ready to increase the number of flights, Dr Ibadullah added.

Special Assistant Malik Liaqat Ali said that the students of Pakistan are facing problems in Kyrgyzstan so it is the responsibility of KP and federal government for the safety return of the students. He said that the number of flights should be increased as these flights were not enough for 10,000 students.

Minister Mina Khan Afridi said that steps should be taken for the return of the students. He said that the provincial government have arranged flights for which registrations of the students are continue.

Similarly, prayed were offered for the departed soul of Iranian President and Minister of Finanace.

Maulana Lutfur Rahman of JUIF said that the Islamic brotherhood is with the Iranian people in this time of grief over the death of the president of the Islamic country and other people.

Maulana Lutfur Rehman said that protection of students in Kyrgyzstan should be the first priority of the government.

Unfortunately, the country is currently suffering from a weak economic situation said Maulana Lutfur Rehman.

He said that the resources of the province are less, the federation is crying about its problems and economic deterioration.

The elections held on February 8, 2024 proved to be more rigged than the 2018 election said Maulana Lutfur Rahman.

Maulana Lutfur Rahman said that when there is no political stability in the country, then there will be no economic stability.

He said that if the people do not have the power behind the elected representatives, they will not have the ability to solve public problems.

The Provincial Assembly unanimously passed the resolution for the formation of standing committees presented by MPA Shafi Jan.

The Speaker was also given the authority to appoint the chairmen of the committees and to change the committee members in the future.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the assembly proceedings till Tuesday 2pm after pointing out the the quorum by MPA Adnan Wazir of the opposition.