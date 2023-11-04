Rs1b state land reclaimed from squatters

LAHORE, Nov 04 (APP):The district administration reclaimed 30 kanal state land worth more than Rs 1 billion in Harbanspura here on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the department said that the operation was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Salimar Anam Fatima while anti-encroachment squads of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Shalimar, Aziz Bhatti and Wahga Towns participated in it. Heavy machinery was used during the operation to demolish structures, buildings and boundary walls, he added.

The special operation to reclaim state land from illegal possession was conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, he said and added that the DC had directed all district officers and assistant commissioners to point out land with illegal occupancy in their jurisdiction and take immediate action to reclaim it.

Meanwhile, the MCL’s anti-smog campaign was geared up in the city under which Rs 880,000 fines were imposed and 1,362 warnings notices served. Fifteen cases were also registered.