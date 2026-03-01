Rs 8b allocated for minority welfare; minister

BAHAWALPUR, Mar 01 (APP): Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora announced that budget of the Punjab Human Rights and Minority Affairs Department has been set at Rs 8 billion, with Rs 4 billion specifically allocated for Minority Cards.

He stated that 150,000 minority families across Punjab are being issued Minority Cards strictly on merit.

In addition, financial grants for the Hindu festival of Holi are being provided to approximately 1,400 Hindu families throughout the province.

The minister expressed these views while addressing a Holi celebration ceremony held in Yazman some 30 kilometers from here today, where delegations from across the division participated enthusiastically. Children from the Hindu community presented cultural tableaux that received appreciation from the audience.

During the ceremony, the minister distributed Holi grant cheques worth Rs 4.3 million among members of the Hindu community. Under the initiative of the Chief Minister, each beneficiary family received Rs 15,000 as part of the festive assistance package.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora emphasized that the Punjab government is implementing multiple initiatives aimed at the welfare of minority communities, ensuring protection of their constitutional and religious rights, promoting equality, and facilitating peaceful observance of religious festivals. He reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the social and economic challenges faced by minority communities through all available resources.

Community representatives, including Chand Kumar, Lala Akmal Lal Bheel, Gopal Ram, Amar Lal, Raju Lal, and Babar Lal, attended the event and appreciated the government’s efforts for minority welfare.