Rs.886.7m fine imposed on 8667 power pilferers

FAISALABAD, Jun 05 (APP):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 8,667 power pilferers during last 270 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.886.7 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that over 21.7 million detection units were charged and 8543 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations.

The police arrested 6688 pilferers so far including 35 accused during past 24 hours in addition to recovery of Rs.640 million from the power pilferers.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2044 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.204.2 million on them under the head of 4714,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1577 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.162.9 million under 3886,000 detection units.

Similarly, 987 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.102.2 million under 2862,000 detection units.

He further said that 1262 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.136.7 million under 2951,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 2206 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.210.6 million for 4366,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 591 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.70 million for 1393,000 detection units, spokesman added.