Rs.864.4 million fine imposed on 8,378 power pilferers

FAISALABAD, May 25 (APP):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 8378 power pilferers during last 259 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.864.4 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that over 19.4 million detection units were charged and 8254 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations.

The police arrested 6570 pilferers so far including 42 accused during past 24 hours in addition to recovery of Rs.621.8 million from the power pilferers.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1988 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.202.29 million on them under the head of 4613,000 detection units.

In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1508 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.157.8 million under 3726,000 detection units.

Similarly, 947 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company fined them Rs.99.9 million under 2776,000 detection units.

He further said that 1219 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.130.7 million under 2665,000 detection units.

In Mianwali circle, 2137 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were fined Rs.204.4 million for 4259,000 detection units. The FESCO teams also caught 579 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined Rs.69 million for 1376,000 detection units, the spokesman added.