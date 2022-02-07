Rs. 390.36 million budget of AJK Auqaf department approved

MIRPUR (AJK) Feb 07 (APP):The Budget session of the Aquaf Department AJK on Monday approved Rs. 390.36 million budget of the department.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi chaired the budget session.

The AJK PM on the occasion increased the annual budget of the Aquaf department to extend financial assistance to the deserving persons from three million to Rs. 05 million.

The budget session decided to construct Aauaf complex costing over Rs 315 million and decided to relinquish all the lands of the Aquaf department.

The AJK Prime Minister directed the concerned officials to provide breakfast along with day and night meals at other shrines including Sai Sohaili Sarkar.



The meeting was informed that the total land of the Aquaf department is 3,095 kanals out of which 1800 kanals of land is in the custody of the Aquaf department while 1295 kanals of land is in the possession of various government departments and other persons.



The Prime Minister was briefed about the complex of the Aquaf department which will cost 315 million rupees. The Prime Minister was also briefed about the current and new projects of the Aquaf department.

Addressing the meeting Sardar Abdul Qayyum said that provision of facilities should be ensured to the devotees and accommodation and meals should be provided to them.



He said his government is committed to ensure the provision of facilities to the devotees and the development budget of the Aquaf department will also be increased so as to increase the revenue of the department as well as provide quality facilities to the devotees visiting the shrines.



Advisor for Aauaf Hafiz Hamid Raza, Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister Zafar Mehmood, Secretary Aquaf and other concerned officials attended the meeting.



Meanwhile, a delegation of Ulema led by Parliamentary Secretary Pir Mazhar-ul-Haq Saeed called on the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.



The delegation apprised the Prime Minister of the problems of Quran teachers.



Speaking on the occasion the Prime Minister said that the problems of Quran teachers would be resolved soon and steps were being taken at the government level in this regard.