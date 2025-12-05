Rs. 22bln special grant released to clear medicine arrears: Minister Salman Rafique

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 05 (APP): Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a special grant of Rs 22 billion for the immediate payment of outstanding medicine arrears in hospitals, in addition to the regular budget allocated for the health sector.

He shared this while chairing the 19th syndicate meeting of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education on Friday.

The meeting lauded Vice Chancellor Prof. Muhammad Umar and his team for securing RMU the top ranking among Pakistani universities by the Higher Education Commission. Various agenda items were approved, including the annual budget estimates for the financial year 2025–26 and the implementation report of decisions taken in the previous (18th) syndicate meeting.

The syndicate also approved a self-sustainable model for the Institute of Allied Health Sciences, as well as the MRI contract, ventilator services, boiler repair, furniture procurement, and other essential matters for Holy Family Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the provincial government is striving to ensure better medical facilities for patients in public hospitals. He added that 100 per cent transparency is being ensured in the financial affairs of Punjab’s medical universities, while modern research is being actively promoted in medical institutions across the province.

He appreciated RMU for offering PhD programs in three clinical specialties—Medicine, Gastroenterology and Psychiatry.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary and Syndicate Member Zia Ullah Shah, MPA Raja Hanif, Additional Secretary Medical Education Dr. Sidra Saleem, Director Budget and Accounts Hammad-ul-Rab, and representatives from the Law Department, Finance Department and Higher Education Commission. Several syndicate members, including Prof. Muhammad Umar, Tahir Shahbaz and Prof. Muhammad Khurram, participated via video link.